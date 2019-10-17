Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 425,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $72.36.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

