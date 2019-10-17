Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,240 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 475,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 40,477 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 103,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 244,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $30.23. 4,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,082. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

