Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Buys 10,304 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,847. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.1701 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

