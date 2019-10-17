Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 302 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,861. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $134.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.77.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.4779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

