Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 91,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after buying an additional 55,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $76.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

