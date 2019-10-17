Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,231,621,000 after buying an additional 1,955,095 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,956 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,094,000 after purchasing an additional 987,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $101,966,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $2,450,565.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $2,506,984.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,417.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $252.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $264.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.97 and a 200-day moving average of $246.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.