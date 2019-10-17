Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,899 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Landmark Bank boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 56,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

