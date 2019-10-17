Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,900.00 price target (up previously from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,087.41.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,027.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,988.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,873.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,081.81. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $20.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

