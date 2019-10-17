Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,370 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,381,000 after buying an additional 313,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,913,000 after buying an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.91.

JNJ opened at $135.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average is $134.83. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.