WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 175.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 447,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Guggenheim downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $98.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.03.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $617,070.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $341,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,067.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,849 shares of company stock worth $22,963,496 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.