Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/15/2019 – Red River Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. "

10/8/2019 – Red River Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/2/2019 – Red River Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2019 – Red River Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/24/2019 – Red River Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2019 – Red River Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/11/2019 – Red River Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/5/2019 – Red River Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/22/2019 – Red River Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of RRBI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.50. 338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Red River Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red River Bancshares Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

