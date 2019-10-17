Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 253 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 234.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $117,571.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.45 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

