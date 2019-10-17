Werner Enterprises (WERN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WERN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

