WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys Shares of 1,377 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

In related news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.38. 357,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,298. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $148.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

