WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 248 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $591,624.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,529.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,252. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $532.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,156. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.24 and a fifty-two week high of $589.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $519.88 and a 200-day moving average of $517.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.33.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

