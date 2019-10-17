West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.42. 189,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

