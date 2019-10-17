West Coast Financial LLC Buys 157,086 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,086 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for approximately 1.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after buying an additional 567,714 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 59.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,462,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,424,000 after buying an additional 1,663,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,469,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,642,000 after buying an additional 212,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,299,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,098,000 after acquiring an additional 214,176 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,434,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,140,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.38. 112,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

