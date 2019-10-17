West Coast Financial LLC Invests $203,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

RY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.10. 44,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,234. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Royal Bank of Canada’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.796 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

