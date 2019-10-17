West Coast Financial LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 27,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 129,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,966,326. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $246.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.