Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 686.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,815,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 123.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 865,456 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 220.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 736,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 506,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,958,000 after acquiring an additional 334,241 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,702,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,465,000 after acquiring an additional 296,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

WAL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.69. 341,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,938. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.37 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.