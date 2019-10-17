Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given “Buy” Rating at Longbow Research

Longbow Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDC. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $54.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.58.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 184,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 138.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

