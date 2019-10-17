Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 350 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in BB&T by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in BB&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 210,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.38. 383,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,905. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BB&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

In other news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock worth $714,407,173. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

