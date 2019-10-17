Westhampton Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,510 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Guggenheim raised their price target on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura raised their price target on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.78. The stock had a trading volume of 167,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

