Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $1,604,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.16. The stock had a trading volume of 44,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,429. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $140.82 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $412,537.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,164.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total transaction of $312,868.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,024.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

