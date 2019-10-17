Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 55,450.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 72.4% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 47.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 32.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAB stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAB. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 16,969,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $1,193,478,438.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,048,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,072,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

