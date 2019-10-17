Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Short Interest Up 6.8% in September

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 30th total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 720,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $159.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.04. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,809,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,738,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,937,000 after purchasing an additional 536,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,400,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,771,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $178.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.51.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

