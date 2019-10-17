Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.76

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $3.18. Whitehaven Coal shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 3,239,405 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$3.23 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 9.38%. Whitehaven Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.44%.

In related news, insider Paul Flynn 16,718 shares of Whitehaven Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile (ASX:WHC)

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

