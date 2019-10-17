Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,000 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Winfield Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of BioSpecifics Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 94.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 40.9% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSTC. BidaskClub lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $90.00 price target on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $60,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,379. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $73.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $361.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.21.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

