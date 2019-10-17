Winfield Associates Inc. Buys 5,615 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.4% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 137.7% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 151,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,931. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.8574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

