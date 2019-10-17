Winfield Associates Inc. Has $508,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,337,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $274.93. 82,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $277.98.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.3014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

