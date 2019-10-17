Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,492,791,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after buying an additional 1,184,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

Shares of CVX opened at $115.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $220.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

