Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $348,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2,191.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.42. 8,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,084. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

