Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 412 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,897,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.85. 355,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,973,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

In related news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.