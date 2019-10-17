Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to post sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wipro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.29 billion. Wipro posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.47 to $3.46 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,152,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WIT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,703. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

