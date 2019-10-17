WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.56, 2,864 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.