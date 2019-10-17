WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.61 and last traded at $51.53, 8,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.19.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.