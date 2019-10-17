WisdomTree Global ex-Mexico Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:XMX) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex-Mexico Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:XMX) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.79 and last traded at $29.79, approximately 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 36,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Global ex-Mexico Equity Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex-Mexico Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:XMX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 85.89% of WisdomTree Global ex-Mexico Equity Fund worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

