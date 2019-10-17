WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.45, approximately 291 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 85,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EES. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 936.1% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 290,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 262,191 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 240,476 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $7,881,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 102,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 2,676.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 78,937 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

