WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given a $72.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $72.00 price objective on WNS (NYSE:WNS) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on WNS in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.44.

WNS stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,749. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.71. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 110.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 22.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

