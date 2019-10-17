Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $1,169,447.10 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.02, for a total transaction of $1,169,447.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aneel Bhusri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $52,581,000.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.89. 1,898,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.77. Workday Inc has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of -129.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $262.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

