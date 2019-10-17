WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Set at C$90.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$90.00 target price on WSP Global (TSE:WSP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$82.81.

Shares of WSP traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$80.24. 59,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,756. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.03. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$56.09 and a 12 month high of C$80.66.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 307,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$23,960,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 632,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,317,450.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

