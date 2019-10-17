XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $176,926,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,715,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,477,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,399,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,810,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 969,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

NYSE:XPO opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $103.41.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou bought 1,375 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

