Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) by 80.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,137,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,396,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xunlei were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter valued at $407,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Xunlei Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.65 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Xunlei Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

