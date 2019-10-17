Yamana Gold (YRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$620.02 million during the quarter.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of YRI opened at C$4.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.65. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$2.41 and a one year high of C$5.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on YRI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$5.25 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.80 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.