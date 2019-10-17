Yara International ASA (YARIY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, analysts expect Yara International ASA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YARIY stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $24.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

