Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Short Interest Update

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 30th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $602,960.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 504,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 158,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 72,212 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

