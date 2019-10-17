Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Brokerages expect Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to announce $1.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $2.00 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 475%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $5.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 million to $6.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.40 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $36.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 2,403.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of ALBO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.03. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $231.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 796.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.