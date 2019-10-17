Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post $0.65 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. Hologic reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on Hologic to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.48.

In other Hologic news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3,466.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 66.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 172.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 506,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,206. Hologic has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

