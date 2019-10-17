Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lilis Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lilis Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEX) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lilis Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.04). Lilis Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lilis Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lilis Energy.

Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lilis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLEX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 695,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,044. Lilis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 20,400 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

