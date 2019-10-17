Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.00. Medley Capital posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medley Capital.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 165.68%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of MCC opened at $2.39 on Monday. Medley Capital has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $138.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Medley Capital by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medley Capital by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98,032 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Medley Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Loukas Stephen bought a new stake in Medley Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Medley Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

